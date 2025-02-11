Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) reported fourth quarter earnings before the bell on Monday. Results were mixed, with revenues slightly beating consensus estimates ($1.18B, +2.6% vs. consensus), while non-GAAP earnings missed estimates ($1.43/share, -7.7% vs. consensus). The stock traded lower, as 2025 guidance failed to
Incyte: Q4 Earnings Outline Multiple Drug Launches In 2025
Summary
- Incyte's Q4 2024 earnings showed mixed results, with a slight revenue beat but missed non-GAAP earnings estimates. The stock has declined due to 2025 guidance coming below expectations.
- Despite slowing sales growth for Jakafi and Opzelura, Incyte's pipeline, with four product launches in 2025 and potential $1B incremental revenue by 2029, bodes well for continued growth.
- The company has a strong track record of revenue growth and a robust pipeline targeting over 10 high-impact product launches by 2030.
- I maintain a STRONG BUY rating for Incyte with a 12-month price target of $94/share, representing a 34% upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
All investment opportunities carry inherent risk, including potential loss of principle. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite before making any investment. The above discussion is a framework for investors (both long and short), to understand the factors that will move the underlying security’s price. It is not a prediction and should not be considered investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.