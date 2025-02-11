The private equity (PE) market will likely drive IPO volumes higher than 2024, but the strength of the PE market could cap the size of deals brought to the market. It's an interesting dichotomy. S&P Global Market Intelligence published
Where Does The IPO Market Go In 2025?
Summary
- The private equity market will likely drive IPO volumes higher than 2024, but the strength of the PE market could cap the size of deals brought to the market.
- Activity in the US IPO market started off as a trickle, but a flurry of activity in the last week of January brought the YTD total to $3.6 billion.
- The weighted average equity price performance of U.S. IPOs by sector shows that every sector was higher on average by day 50 post-issuance, with information technology being the highest at 30.7%.
