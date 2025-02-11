TSMC: OpenAI Partnership Changes The Game

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group
(12min)

Summary

  • TSMC remains a top AI investment due to its dominant market position, strategic alliances, and cutting-edge technologies, despite geopolitical risks.
  • In the long term, I expect to see TSMC's key margins stay where they are now (on a seasonality-adjusted basis) and probably even go up slightly.
  • OpenAI's partnership with TSMC for in-house AI chip fabrication is a strong bullish sign, reinforcing my conviction.
  • Despite potential geopolitical risks, I maintain a "Buy" rating on TSMC, expecting a 22%+ total return this year.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

TSMC North America headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

My Thesis Update

I initiated my coverage of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in late November when the stock dipped slightly below the $200/share mark. At the time, I called TSMC "one of the best AI plays," meaning that despite

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
7.26K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
TSMWF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News