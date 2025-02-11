Bank OZK: Preferred Stock Is Attractive Thanks To Robust Loan Book

Feb. 11, 2025 10:30 AM ETBank OZK (OZK) Stock, OZKAP Stock
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Bank OZK's strong net results and low loan loss provisions ensure preferred dividends are well-covered, making the preferred shares attractive.
  • The bank's low LTV ratio in its real-estate-backed portfolio and sufficient loan loss allowances mitigate risks, even in adverse scenarios.
  • Preferred shares offer a 6.55% yield, trading at a 30% discount to par value, with the potential for price appreciation if interest rates drop.
  • Despite non-cumulative dividends, the preferred shares are a good investment for yield and speculation on lower market interest rates.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Bank OZK Headquarters

Bank OZK

Introduction

In an article last summer, I made an argument the market was overly concerned with Bank OZK’s (NASDAQ:OZK) exposure to commercial real estate. While CRE indeed plays an important role in OZK’s loan book, the

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.43K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OZK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OZK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OZK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OZK
--
OZKAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News