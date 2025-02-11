ADX: A Story Of High Yields And Outperformance

John Bowman
3.84K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund boasts a high yield of 9% and has outperformed the S&P 500 over multiple timeframes, making it a strong income-focused investment.
  • ADX's managed distribution policy ensures at least 8% annual distribution, with recent years seeing double-digit yields, primarily funded through long-term capital gains.
  • The fund's concentrated holdings in large-cap stocks, including the Magnificent Seven, pose both significant upside potential and concentration risk.
  • Trading at a 10% discount to NAV, ADX is recommended as a satellite holding for aggressive investors (up to 5%) and moderate income investors (up to 3%).

Senior labradoodle photographed in the studio

Marla Rutherford/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) is renowned for a few things, namely their tenure going back to 1929 and its high yield, currently 9%.

I am only able to go back in YCharts

This article was written by

John Bowman
3.84K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ADX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News