Motorola Solutions: Product Shifts And Increasing Global Urbanization Will Accelerate Growth

Feb. 11, 2025 5:37 AM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) Stock
Nordberg Research
23 Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Motorola Solutions has shown impressive growth, with a 45% increase in the past year and a stable 5-year CAGR of 38%, driven by its essential security and communication products.
  • The company's products, including land mobile radio systems, video security, and command centers, are vital for safety, ensuring continued demand and revenue stability.
  • MSI's reputable brand and long-term, multi-year agreements with key partners have led to significant revenue growth, outperforming competitors like Juniper Networks.
  • Expansion into cloud and AI-powered solutions, such as VaaS and AI analytics, positions Motorola for future growth, attracting more clients and ensuring recurring revenue.
  • Steeping rates of urbanization and infrastructure development create a growing need for security services and solutions.

Railway Exchange Building

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) has grown by 45% in the past year, almost double the S&P 500. The stock has shown a stable 5Y CAGR growth rate of 38% over the past five years and demonstrates a significant

This article was written by

Nordberg Research
23 Followers
All Nordberg Research articles are authored purely by myself. And all my articles are also purely exclusive to seeking Alpha. I have been working in the investment analysis area for quite some time now and have recently published my own book on investing concepts titled “Familiar Finance.” I have decided to start publishing articles on Seeking Alpha to help myself and others make sense of some unorganized and scattered knowledge floating throughout the financial world whenever I can. I hope you appreciate reading my articles as much as I did writing them and that they can give you some insight into rocky stocks or maybe some clarity in complicated times. Currently, my investments primarily sit in US stocks with a few international ones in Europe and Asia. I am also mainly a stock investor, usually tending to avoid bonds. Occasionally, I will invest in high yield accounts for protection and safety. I have decided to start publishing articles on Seeking Alpha to help myself and others make sense of some unorganized and scattered knowledge floating throughout the financial world whenever I can. I hope you appreciate reading my articles as much as I did writing them and that they can give you some insight into rocky stocks or maybe some clarity in complicated times. I tend to keep my articles at a medium to long sized length. I usually review stocks in a fundamental and opinion guided analysis. Enjoy!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article does not reflect my views about the Trump administration

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News