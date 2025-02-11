Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is sometimes called digital gold because of its scarcity. Bitcoin is the most decentralized and oldest cryptocurrency. It is the biggest crypto by far, occupying well over half of the entire crypto market cap. With the introduction of the
A Bitcoin Chart You Should See: Digital Gold Follows Real Gold
Summary
- BTC is a Buy due to regulatory, technical, adoption, and macroeconomic tailwinds, with a potential 50-80% rally from current levels.
- An observed lead-lag relationship between BTC and GLD since 2018 suggests BTC price action lags GLD by a few months to a year.
- BTC's price movements are more volatile and exaggerated compared to GLD, indicating higher potential returns but also greater risk.
- GLD's recent rise suggests a similar and more exaggerated rally in BTC in the next few months.
