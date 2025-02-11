The Q4 earnings season is well underway, and so far, big tech stocks have continued to pump out substantial gains. Uber (NYSE:UBER), the rideshare giant, has been one of the recent big winners, with the company demonstrating that its bookings
Uber: Strong Bookings Today, Tremendous AV Opportunity Tomorrow
Summary
- Uber's Q4 earnings showed strong growth, with revenue up 20% y/y and gross bookings accelerating to 18% y/y, signaling robust performance.
- The company is poised for future growth with its autonomous vehicle development, potentially reducing ride costs by over 50%.
- Uber's Delivery segment surprised with 18% y/y bookings growth and a 53% y/y rise in adjusted EBITDA, showcasing resilience and profitability despite many restaurant companies reporting weaker same-store sales.
- UBER stock trades at a very reasonable ~18x forward adjusted EBITDA multiple (against an expected ~40% EBITDA growth CAGR through FY26), making it a solid buy.
