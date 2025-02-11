While I am bullish on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), I generally oppose the idea of companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. I think a company should focus on its core business, not on financial engineering through speculative investments. If a company's best
GameStop Could Pivot To Become The First Bitcoin Consumer Bank
Summary
- While generally against companies holding Bitcoin, I think there are exceptions, such as (Micro)Strategy and potentially GameStop, due to their unique circumstances.
- GME holds significant cash ($4.6 billion) with minimal long-term debt, but lacks a profitable core business model since the Meme Stock era.
- I think GME could benefit from investing in Bitcoin, potentially pivoting to become the first "Bitcoin Consumer Bank" by leveraging its retail presence to offer Bitcoin-related services.
- This said, the high valuation of GME with a market cap of $11 billion might not justify a Bitcoin investment if Bitcoin's value doesn't increase or if consumer/investor interest doesn't follow.
- While I do not recommend new investments in GME due to high option costs and current valuation, holding a position might be justified if anticipating a Bitcoin strategy announcement as a catalyst.
