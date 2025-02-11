The industrials sector is poised to deliver one of the best returns in 2025 given robust fundamental outlook. The majority of industries within the industrials sector are likely to produce double-digit earnings growth, with aerospace & defense, airlines, services and transportation leading the
XLI: Industrials Sector's Earnings Growth Power Is Likely To Drive Healthy Returns
Summary
- The industrials sector is expected to deliver strong returns in 2025, driven by double-digit earnings growth in the aerospace, defense, airlines, services, and transportation industries.
- XLI ETF is recommended due to its robust portfolio structure, low expense ratio, high liquidity, and targeted exposure to large-cap stocks in key industries.
- XLI's portfolio is anticipated to generate 12% average earnings growth over the next 3-5 years, with significant potential for dividend hikes and price appreciation.
- Compared to peers like VIS and IYJ, XLI offers better total returns, a lower expense ratio, and higher liquidity, making it a superior investment option.
