A closer look
How does the stock market perform after the implementation of tariffs? With some positivity, it seems. The S&P 500 (SP500) closed up 0.7% to 6,066 on Monday after levies were leveled on imported steel and aluminum, while the benchmark index is also up 1.2% since Chinese tariffs were signed on Feb. 4. The truth is these aren't as broad-based or economically interconnected as the ones threatened against Canada and Mexico, but it also might outline an inverse adage that traders could apply in the era of Trump 2.0: "Sell the rumor, buy the news."
A strong consumer: The main fear here is that prices will increase for the American consumer if companies pass on the added costs of tariffs. However, while the two are strongly intertwined, the stock market is not the economy. If some price tags increase, corporations will still maintain their margins and earnings growth, as long as consumers keep buying. As it stands, robust consumer spending in the U.S. has kept up in past years even during periods of elevated inflation, helping the U.S. achieve a soft landing.
Again, these aren't the sweeping tariffs that were initially threatened, which could impact consumer spending and corporate profits, but those too should be assessed pragmatically. Next up, appear to be tariffs on the European Union, as well as "reciprocal tariffs" on every trading partner of the U.S. Are those the heavily interconnected type, more targeted, or merely threats to ink a new deal?
What to watch: As investors decide, there has been a series of other trades being closely tracked by the markets. Aside from stocks, gold has been on a complete tear over the past month due to safe-haven demand and just topped the $2,900 level for the first time. Industrial metals like copper, aluminum and steel are also getting some love amid a rush to secure supplies as tariff uncertainty reigns supreme.
What else is happening...
WSB survey results: The U.S. penny needs to be retired.
Elon Musk's OpenAI bid: Sam Altman says 'No thank you.'
Super Micro (SMCI) up nearly 50% heading into earnings.
McDonald's (MCD) bets on value deals to boost foot traffic.
Strategy (MSTR) continues bitcoin (BTC-USD) buying binge.
GameStop (GME) soars as CEO post sparks crypto chatter.
DEA official: Marijuana rescheduling 'delayed, but not dead.'
Spirit Aero (SPR) to issue another going-concern disclosure.
Amazon faces second union vote, this time in North Carolina.
Podcast push at Fox (FOX) amid purchase of Red Seat Ventures.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan closed. Hong Kong -1.1%. China -0.1%. India -1.3%.
In Europe, at midday, London flat. Paris flat. Frankfurt +0.1%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow -0.2%. S&P -0.3%. Nasdaq -0.5%. Crude +1.1% to $73.11. Gold -0.1% to $2,931.50. Bitcoin +0.3% to $98,092.
Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.52%.
Today's Economic Calendar
06:00 AM NFIB Small Business Optimism Index
08:50 AM Fed's Hammack Speech
10:00 AM Jerome Powell Speech
01:00 PM Results of $58B, 3-Year Note Auction
03:30 PM Fed’s Williams Speech
03:30 PM Fed's Bowman Speech
