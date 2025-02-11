Sell The Rumor, Buy The News?

What else is happening...

WSB survey results: The U.S. penny needs to be retired.



Elon Musk's OpenAI bid: Sam Altman says 'No thank you.'



Super Micro (SMCI) up nearly 50% heading into earnings.



McDonald's (MCD) bets on value deals to boost foot traffic.



Strategy (MSTR) continues bitcoin (BTC-USD) buying binge.



GameStop (GME) soars as CEO post sparks crypto chatter.



DEA official: Marijuana rescheduling 'delayed, but not dead.'



Spirit Aero (SPR) to issue another going-concern disclosure.



Amazon faces second union vote, this time in North Carolina.



Podcast push at Fox (FOX) amid purchase of Red Seat Ventures.

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan closed. Hong Kong -1.1%. China -0.1%. India -1.3%.

In Europe, at midday, London flat. Paris flat. Frankfurt +0.1%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow -0.2%. S&P -0.3%. Nasdaq -0.5%. Crude +1.1% to $73.11. Gold -0.1% to $2,931.50. Bitcoin +0.3% to $98,092.

Ten-year Treasury Yield +2 bps to 4.52%.

Today's Economic Calendar

06:00 AM NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

08:50 AM Fed's Hammack Speech

10:00 AM Jerome Powell Speech

01:00 PM Results of $58B, 3-Year Note Auction

03:30 PM Fed’s Williams Speech

03:30 PM Fed's Bowman Speech



