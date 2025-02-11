On his first day back in office, President Trump declared a national energy emergency, urging all federal agencies to expedite energy infrastructure projects to deal with this ‘crisis’. This Energy Emergency Declaration, allows for the approval and fast tracking of
Vistra Stands To Benefit From The Energy State Of Emergency
Summary
- President Trump declared a national energy emergency, expediting energy infrastructure projects to support increased electricity demand from AI, EVs, and electrification.
- Vistra Corp. is positioned to benefit from the energy crisis.
- Key growth drivers include AI and EV demand, though challenges like the outdated US electric grid and regulatory uncertainty remain.
- VST shares surged 293% in the past year, with a further 21% upside potential and a 'Buy' rating. Long-term price target of $204.
