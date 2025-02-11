Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) is a small biotech that recently pivoted toward developing drug-Fc conjugates [DFCs] that could be used for preventing influenza. They have an interesting proprietary platform called Cloudbreak, and with it, they’ve developed CD388, their main product
Bullish On Cidara Therapeutics As It Doubles Down On CD388 For Universal Flu Prevention
Summary
- Cidara Therapeutics is leveraging its Cloudbreak platform to develop CD388 for universal influenza prophylaxis.
- Fortunately, they recently enrolled 5,000 subjects in its Phase 2b trial to assess CD388’s safety and efficacy.
- CD388 inhibits viral replication and activates the immune response, and its mechanism of action actually received the FDA’s Fast Track designation.
- Interestingly, CDTX reduced its workforce by 30% to concentrate on CD388. This could very well pay off if they're successful with their 2025 trials.
- Overall, CDTX stock trades at a reasonable valuation, so I feel it’s fair to give it a speculative “Buy” rating as a bet on CD388 in 2025.
