Astera Labs Q4: Strong Finish, Stronger Outlook, Excessive Dilution

Summary

  • Astera Labs reported a strong Q4, beating revenue expectations by 10% and tripling its earnings per share, driven by robust demand for AI data center solutions.
  • Management projects Q1 CY25 revenues to grow 135% y/y, with a second consecutive quarter of GAAP profit, highlighting strong future growth prospects.
  • The Scorpio line of switch product launched last year is expected to contribute ~10% of the CY25 revenues and is projected to be the largest product revenue segment for Astera.
  • Despite impressive performance and growth outlook, Astera Labs trades at a high valuation multiple, making it less attractive compared to peers in the custom silicon or AI connectivity space.
  • I maintain a Hold rating on ALAB stock, recommending investors to watch the stock for more attractive valuation levels.

Woman standing in aisle of server room

Erik Isakson

Investment Thesis

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), the maker of data center connectivity solutions, smashed its Q4 earnings report, beating revenue expectations for the Santa Clara, CA-based company by 10% while more than tripling its earnings per share in the fourth quarter.

Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

