Without A Low Rate, The S&P 500 Is Likely To Decline This Year
Summary
- Despite past Fed rate hikes, excess liquidity from the pandemic, AI investment, and capital inflows have supported the U.S. economy and stock market.
- Weak lending presents potential for future economic growth if interest rates are lowered, but high inflation and potential duties may hinder this.
- The S&P 500 is near historical highs, factoring in positive drivers; however, risks like trade wars and government spending cuts could prevent further growth.
- I predict the S&P 500 Index will likely not rise in 2025 due to these economic and geopolitical challenges.
