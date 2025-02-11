On December 20th, Carnival reported that Q4 F2024 revenue increased 10.0% from the prior year, while operating income surged a staggering 51.4%. Although Carnival's revenue growth was in line with consensus estimates, the earnings growth was not: Headline earnings came in at $.14 per share
Carnival: Investigating The Unit Economics
Summary
- Analysts have consistently underestimated Carnival's profitability, and I believe consensus 2025 earnings expectations may be 9% to 20% too low.
- Muted global capacity growth in 2026 and 2027 as a result of low ordering activity during the pandemic will push cruise prices higher.
- Carnival's margins are benefitting from strong onboard spending growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.