AMD: Hard Not To Be Bullish At This Valuation
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s chiplet architecture in CPUs and GPUs positions it to outperform Nvidia in the inference market, which has more tailwinds than training.
- AMD's upcoming MI350 series, set for release in 2025, promises a significant leap in AI performance, potentially challenging Nvidia's market dominance.
- AMD's CEO projects substantial revenue growth, suggesting AMD could achieve a 17% CAGR by 2028, with a potential EPS increase of 244%.
- While NVDA is a safer bet, AMD offers higher risk-reward potential due to its innovative chips and competitive pricing, making it a strong investment.
