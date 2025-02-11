Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Max Schwartz - Director of IR

Beena Goldenberg - CEO

Greg Guyatt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Yewon Kang - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good morning. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Organigram Holdings First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Max Schwartz, you may begin your conference.

Max Schwartz

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and a recording will be available on Organigram’s website 24 hours after today's call.

Listeners should be aware that today's call will include estimates and other forward-looking information from which the company's actual results could differ. Please review the cautionary language in our press release dated February 11, 2025 on various factors, assumptions, and risks that could cause our actual results to differ. Further reference will be made to certain non-IFRS measures during this call, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross margin, and adjusted gross margin percentage. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and are intended to provide additional information, and as such, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Our approach to calculating these measures may differ from other issuers, so these measures may not be directly comparable. Please see today's earnings report for more information about these measures.

Listeners should be aware that the company relies on reputable third-party providers when making certain statements relating to market share