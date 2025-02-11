Insurance stocks soared from the middle of 2023 through much of last year, but the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) has lost ground relative to not only the Financials sector in the last handful of months, but also
MetLife: Double-Digit EPS Growth With A Single-Digit P/E, Strong Chart
Summary
- MetLife, Inc. is rated a buy due to its solid value, above-market dividend yield, and favorable technical chart despite recent earnings misses.
- Insurance stocks, including MET, have lagged behind the Financials sector and S&P 500, with premium increases expected to slow as consumers react to rising costs.
- MET's 2025 outlook is positive, with analysts forecasting over 17% EPS growth and 5%-6% revenue growth, despite recent underperformance in certain segments.
- Key risks include lower stock prices, falling interest rates, and regulatory challenges, but MET's strong investment income and share buybacks are positive factors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.