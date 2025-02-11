BP p.l.c. (BP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Craig Marshall - Investor Relations
Murray Auchincloss - Chief Executive Officer
Kate Thomson - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Josh Stone - UBS
Peter Low - Redburn
Biraj Borkhataria - RBC
Doug Leggate - Wolfe
Al Syme - Citi
Irene Himona - Bernstein
Lydia Rainforth - Barclays
Lucas Herrmann - Exane BNP
Matt Lofting - JPMorgan
Chris Kuplent - Bank of America
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Alejandro Vigil - Santander
Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs
Paul Cheng - Scotia
Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies
Craig Marshall
Welcome, everybody, to bp's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Call.
We'll be focusing today's call on the fourth quarter and 2024 performance and the contents of the video that I hope many of you will have seen by now. I also understand there is significant interest in our capital markets update in a couple of weeks' time. However, I'm sure you'll also appreciate that we can't comment on any issues relating to that today, so please focus your questions accordingly.
With that, let me hand over to Murray.
Murray Auchincloss
Thanks, Craig, and thanks everyone for joining Kate and I on the call today.
When I look back at 2024, we've achieved a lot. We've made significant strategic progress, taking decisive action in reshaping our portfolio and laying the foundations for growth, including 10 new FIDs, including Kaskida and Tangguh, new access in Iraq and India, divesting tail assets in Trinidad, exiting the Empire Wind in the US offshore, decapitalizing our offshore wind business by agreeing to form a joint venture, JERA Nex bp, focusing our EV charging business and our hydrogen pipeline, acquiring full ownership of bp bioenergy and Lightsource bp, and recently announcing our intention to sell the Gelsenkirchen Refinery.
- Read more current BP analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts