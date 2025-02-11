BP p.l.c. (BP) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Marshall - Investor Relations

Murray Auchincloss - Chief Executive Officer

Kate Thomson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Stone - UBS

Peter Low - Redburn

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

Doug Leggate - Wolfe

Al Syme - Citi

Irene Himona - Bernstein

Lydia Rainforth - Barclays

Lucas Herrmann - Exane BNP

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Chris Kuplent - Bank of America

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Alejandro Vigil - Santander

Michele Della Vigna - Goldman Sachs

Paul Cheng - Scotia

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Craig Marshall

Welcome, everybody, to bp's Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Call.

We'll be focusing today's call on the fourth quarter and 2024 performance and the contents of the video that I hope many of you will have seen by now. I also understand there is significant interest in our capital markets update in a couple of weeks' time. However, I'm sure you'll also appreciate that we can't comment on any issues relating to that today, so please focus your questions accordingly.

With that, let me hand over to Murray.

Murray Auchincloss

Thanks, Craig, and thanks everyone for joining Kate and I on the call today.

When I look back at 2024, we've achieved a lot. We've made significant strategic progress, taking decisive action in reshaping our portfolio and laying the foundations for growth, including 10 new FIDs, including Kaskida and Tangguh, new access in Iraq and India, divesting tail assets in Trinidad, exiting the Empire Wind in the US offshore, decapitalizing our offshore wind business by agreeing to form a joint venture, JERA Nex bp, focusing our EV charging business and our hydrogen pipeline, acquiring full ownership of bp bioenergy and Lightsource bp, and recently announcing our intention to sell the Gelsenkirchen Refinery.