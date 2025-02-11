Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dennis Wurst as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
AutoNation: Debt Maturity Looms While EBITDA, Cash Flow And Margins Erode
Summary
- AutoNation's stock is expected to drop to $144/share due to declining sales, gross margin erosion, rising interest costs, and high SG&A overheads.
- The car dealership industry is in free-fall, with new and used car sales volumes plummeting, impacting AutoNation's EBITDA and free cash flow.
- AutoNation's reliance on Parts & Service for nearly half its Gross Profit highlights financial strain, with rising interest expenses and a significant drop in free cash flow.
- Despite a stock price increase, AutoNation faces severe financial challenges, with declining sales, higher interest costs, and looming bank debt covenants.
