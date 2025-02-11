Tesla Insiders Abandon Ship: Why I'm Giving Elon One Last Chance (Upgrade)

James Foord
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. faces a challenging start to 2025 with weak Q4 earnings, declining deliveries, and significant insider sales, raising concerns about its future performance.
  • Despite the negative sentiment, Tesla has several catalysts for 2025, including the Cybertruck ramp-up, Model Y refresh, new models, and the debut of robotaxis.
  • Holding Tesla stock through Q2 and Q3 could be worthwhile, given the potential for these developments to positively impact the stock price.
  • With a favorable technical setup and significant upside potential, I see a compelling risk/reward profile for TSLA stock, targeting a possible $600 price.
Last chance - highway sign

scibak/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is off to a rocky start in 2025. Q4 earnings were pretty disappointing, although the stock actually held up well on the day.

However, the stock has been sliding down in

