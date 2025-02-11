Arm Holdings Q3: Strong Adoption Of Armv9, But The Stock Is Overvalued
Summary
- I reiterate a “Sell” rating for Arm Holdings plc, citing overvaluation despite strong near-term growth driven by Armv9 architecture adoption and partnerships with Nvidia.
- Arm reported 19% revenue growth and 45% non-GAAP operating income growth, with significant contributions from licensing and royalty businesses.
- Arm's strong balance sheet and potential for accelerated growth from custom silicon CPUs/TPUs by major hyperscalers present upside risks.
- Despite Arm's promising position in AI computing, I maintain a one-year price target of $110 per share due to overvaluation concerns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.