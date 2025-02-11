AutoNation Q4 Results: Service Growth Points To More Upside
Summary
- AutoNation, Inc. shares have gained 24% over the past year, recently hitting a 52-week-high, despite a slight pullback after solid Q4 results.
- Q4 adjusted EPS was $4.97, beating expectations by $0.71, with revenue up 7% to $7.2 billion, and gross profit rising 2% to $1.24 billion.
- New and used vehicle sales drive revenue but not profits; parts, service, and financing generate most of AutoNation’s cash flow and continue to grow.
- Vehicle sales and margins show signs of stabilizing, in aggregate, while its service business is growing and increasing utilization.
- With a fair value target of $224, AN stock remains a buy, especially on pullbacks, given its strong service/finance business and reasonable valuation at 10.2x earnings.
