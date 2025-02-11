Coty, Inc. (COTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 11, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Hello, everyone. This is Olga Levinson, Coty's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you for joining us today for the prepared remarks portion of Coty's Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings. On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern Time or 2:00 PM Central European Time, we will hold a separate live Q&A session on our results, which you can access via our Investor Relations website.

Joining me for our presentation are Sue Nabi, Coty's CEO; and Laurent Mercier, Coty's CFO.

Before I hand the call over to Sue, I would like to remind you that, many of the comments today may contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to Coty's earnings release and the reports filed with the SEC, where the company lists factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward looking statements. In addition, except where noted, the discussion of Coty's financial results and Coty's expectations reflect certain adjustments, as specified in the non-GAAP financial measures section of the company's release. Thank you. I will now turn it over to our CEO, Sue Nabi.

Welcome, everyone. As we are now midway through our fiscal year, it is clear that fiscal '25 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Coty. On the one hand, the global beauty market continues to grow at a healthy pace, even if growth has moderated off of the elevated levels of the last few years, which benefited from more material pricing increases. And in this backdrop, fragrances of all price points continue to outperform most other beauty categories, which strongly benefits Coty's business as fragrances account for over