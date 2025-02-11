GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GFS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

GlobalFoundries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Q4 2024- Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Sam Franklin - VP, Business Finance & IR

Thomas Caulfield - CEO

John Hollister - CFO

Niels Anderskouv – CBO

Tim Breen - COO

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Mark Lipacis - Evercore ISI

Krish Sankar - TW Cowen

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Conference Call to review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 financial results.

Sam Franklin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to GlobalFoundry's Fourth Quarter and full year 2024 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Doctor. Thomas Caulfield, CEO, John Hollister, CFO, Niels Anderskouv, Chief Business Officer and Tim Breen, Chief Operating Officer. A short while ago, we released GF's Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 financial results, which are available on our website at investors.gf.com, along with today's accompanying slide presentation.

During this call, we will present both IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures. The most directly comparable IFRS measures and reconciliations for non-IFRS measures are available in today's press release and accompanying slides. Please note that these financial results are unaudited and subject to change. Certain statements on today's call may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements can be identified by terms such as believe, expect, intend, anticipate and may or by the use of the future tense. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these