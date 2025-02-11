FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) got started as a promising big battery business intending to become established as a major global player using Boston-based 24M Technologies platform and processes as a core feature of its proposed cheaper and safer Lithium-ion
FREYR Battery Going Solar When Grid Scale Batteries Are Taking Off
Summary
- FREYR Battery, Inc. has shifted focus from battery manufacturing to becoming a top 3 US solar panel manufacturer, acquiring Trina Solar's US operations.
- The company faces significant uncertainty, including the status of its European battery projects and the impact of the Trump administration's stance on renewables.
- Financially, FREYR is in a precarious position, with substantial debt from the Trina deal and a recent history of net losses.
- Investors should exercise caution due to the company's rapid pivot, mixed messages about future plans, and the volatile renewable energy market.
