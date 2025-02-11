Marriott International (MAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony Capuano - President, Chief Executive Officer

Leeny Oberg - Chief Financial Officer

Jackie McConagha - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Robin Farley - UBS

Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley

David Katz - Jefferies

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Duane Pfenningwerth - Evercore ISI

Smedes Rose - Citi

Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Jackie McConagha

Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to Marriott’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Tony Capuano, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Leeny Oberg, our Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Development; and Pilar Fernandez, our new Senior Director of Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ