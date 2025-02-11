Marriott International (MAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Anthony Capuano - President, Chief Executive Officer
Leeny Oberg - Chief Financial Officer
Jackie McConagha - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Shaun Kelley - Bank of America
Patrick Scholes - Truist Securities
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Richard Clarke - Bernstein
Robin Farley - UBS
Stephen Grambling - Morgan Stanley
David Katz - Jefferies
Brandt Montour - Barclays
Duane Pfenningwerth - Evercore ISI
Smedes Rose - Citi
Ari Klein - BMO Capital Markets
Chad Beynon - Macquarie
Lizzie Dove - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Good day everyone and welcome to the Marriott International Q4 2024 earnings call.
At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question and answer session. You may register to ask a question over the phone at any time by pressing the star and one on your telephone keypad.
Please note today’s call will be recorded. We will be standing by if you should need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn today’s conference over to Jackie McConagha, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.
Jackie McConagha
Thank you. Good morning everyone and welcome to Marriott’s fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me today are Tony Capuano, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Leeny Oberg, our Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Development; and Pilar Fernandez, our new Senior Director of Investor Relations.
Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ
