Coty, Inc. (COTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Sue Nabi - Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Mercier - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Oliver Chen - TD Cowen
Robert Ottenstein - Evercore
Filippo Falorni - Citi
Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler
Olivia Tong - Raymond James
Ashley Helgans - Jefferies
Patty Kanada - Goldman Sachs
Anna Lizzul - Bank of America
Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity
Shabana Chaudhry - JPMorgan
Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo
Mark Astrachan - Stifel
Carla Casella - JPMorgan
Operator
Good morning and afternoon, everyone. My name is Margo, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Coty's Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Question-and-Answer Conference Call.
As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, February 11th, 2024 at 8:00 AM Eastern time or 2:00 PM Central European time.
Please note that on February 10th at approximately 4:05 PM Eastern Time or 10:05 PM Central European time, Coty issued a press release and prepared remarks webcast, which can be found on its Investor Relations website. On today's call are Sue Nabi, Chief Executive Officer; and Laurent Mercier, Chief Financial Officer.
I would like to now remind you that many of the comments today may contain forward-looking statements. Please refer to Coty's earnings release and reports filed with the SEC, where the company lists factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.
In addition, except where noted, the discussion of Coty's financial results and Coty's expectations reflect certain adjustments as specified in the non-GAAP financial measures section of the company's release.
With that, we will now open the line for questions.
Question-and-Answer Session
Operator
[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Oliver Chen with TD Cowen.
- Read more current COTY analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts