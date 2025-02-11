Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 11, 2025 11:58 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Stock
SA Transcripts
151.87K Followers

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Davis - IR
Tom Bell - CEO
Chris Cage - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Akers - Wells Fargo
Mariana Perez - Bank of America
Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies
Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen
Louie DiPalma - William Blair
Colin Canfield - Cantor Fitzgerald
Gavin Parsons - UBS
Scott Mikus - Melius Research
Seth Seifman - JPMorgan
Joshua Korn - Barclays
Peter Arment - Baird

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Leidos Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the conference over to Stuart Davis from Investor Relations. Stuart, you may begin.

Stuart Davis

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Tom Bell, our CEO; and Chris Cage, our CFO. Today's call is being webcast on the Investor Relations portion of our website, where you'll also find the earnings release and supplemental financial presentation slides that we're using today.

Turning to Slide 2 of the presentation. Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, does include risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release for more information on the specific risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Finally, as shown on Slide 3, we'll discuss GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between the two is included in today's press release and presentation slides.

With that, let me turn the call over to Tom Bell, who will begin on Slide 4.

Tom Bell

Thank you, Stuart, and good morning, everyone.

I'm happy you could join us

Recommended For You

About LDOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LDOS

Trending Analysis

Trending News