Humana, Inc. (HUM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Humana, Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 9:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Lisa Stoner - VP, IR
James Rechtin - President, CEO & Director
Celeste Mellet - CFO
George Renaudin - President, Insurance
Conference Call Participants
Ann Hynes - Mizuho
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald
Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research
A.J. Rice - UBS
Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Scott Fidel - Stephens
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Ryan Langston - TD Cowen
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Humana's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Lisa Stoner, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Lisa Stoner
Thank you, and good morning. I hope everyone had a chance to review our press release and prepared remarks, which are available on our website. We will begin this morning with brief remarks from Jim Rechtin, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chief Financial Officer, Celeste Mellet, which will be followed by a Q&A session, where Jim and Celeste will be joined by George Renaudin, President of Humana's Insurance segment.
Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise call participants of our cautionary statement. Certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Investors are advised to read the detailed risk factors discussed in our latest Form 10-K, our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our fourth quarter 2024 earnings press release, as they relate to forward-looking statements along with other risks discussed in our SEC filings. We undertake no obligation
- Read more current HUM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts