CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CTRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:CTRRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Kevin Salsberg - President & CEO

Jodi Shpigel - SVP, Real Estate

Lesley Gibson - CFO

Lorne Kalmar - Desjardins Capital Markets

Giuliano Thornhill - National Bank Financial

Michael Markidis - BMO Capital Markets

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Sumayya Syed - CIBC World Markets

Himanshu Gupta - Scotiabank

Pammi Bir - RBC Capital Markets

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Kevin Salsberg

Thank you, Latif. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CT REIT's fourth quarter investor conference call. In a world of heightened volatility and uncertainty, CT REIT continues to be a beacon of stability and resilience. Our relationship with Canadian Tire Corporation, our near fully occupied portfolio of properties with its long weighted average lease term and embedded rent growth, and our strong balance sheet, form the bedrock