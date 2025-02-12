Tesla: Celebrating 40 Months Of Nothing (Technical Analysis, Rating Downgrade)

Sungarden Investment Publishing
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock has gone nowhere… make that, worse than nowhere, since late 2021, despite tons of volatility.
  • TSLA stock has earned “superhero” status with many investors, which historically is a bubble signal. Especially with nosebleed valuation included.
  • TSLA stock could again defy gravity, but I see more risk than reward, and any reward is full of risk. I own a small position in TSLS, inverse ETF.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Sungarden YARP Portfolio. Learn More »

A Tesla Cybertruck in a parking spot in Irvine, California

Sven Piper

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) (TSX:TSLA:CA) is a remarkable company in many ways. But unfortunately, that has seemingly blinded some investors to the facts. And as they say, you're entitled to your opinions, but not your own facts.

I

SUNGARDEN YARP PORTFOLIO

By Rob Isbitts and Sungarden Investment Publishing

A community dedicated to navigating modern markets with consistency, discipline and humility

Full Access $1,500/year

Legacy pricing of $975 for first 35 subscribers, a savings of 35%

  • Direct access to Rob and his live YARP portfolio, featuring a trademarked stock selection process he developed as a private portfolio and fund manager, and his decades of technical analysis experience. 

  • 24/7 access to Sungarden’s investment research deck

  • Bottom-line analysis of stocks, ETFs, and option strategies

  • Trade alerts and rationale, delivered in real-time

  • Proprietary educational content

  • You won’t get: sales pitches, outlandish claims, greed-driven speculation





This article was written by

Sungarden Investment Publishing
6.76K Followers
I'm Rob Isbitts, founder of Sungarden Investment Publishing. I run the new investing group Sungarden YARP Portfolio, a community dedicated to navigating the modern investment climate with humility, discipline, and a non-traditional approach to income investing. I've been charting investments since the 1980s, and I spent decades an an investment advisor and fund manager before semi-retiring in 2020. Now, this investing group is my focus. The markets tells us a story…we just have to listen! I teach subscribers how to do that.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own a small position (for now) in TSLS, an inverse ETF.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News