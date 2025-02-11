ACCO Brands: This Diverse Consumer Brands Name Remains On Sale

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • ACCO Brands Corporation is a cheap stock with potential despite declining revenue and a 5.5% drop since my August 2024 “Buy” recommendation.
  • The firm is cutting costs and reducing debt, and analysts expect improved earnings, making it a strong candidate for future outperformance.
  • ACCO's diverse product range and market leadership in key segments add to its attractiveness despite challenges like digitalization and remote work trends.
  • Management's cost-cutting and debt reduction initiatives combined with share buybacks support my continued “Buy” rating for ACCO Brands.
Mother and daughter shopping school supplies in a store

Phynart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

As a value investor, I am continually looking for cheap prospects to buy into. One of the cheapest companies I have come across recently is none other than ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:

Daniel Jones
33.49K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

