RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we discuss RGC Resources' 2025 First Quarter Results. I am Tommy Oliver, Senior Vice President, Regulatory and External Affairs for RGC Resources, Inc. I am joined this morning by Paul Nester, our President and CEO; and Tim Mulvaney, our VP, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. But before we get started, I want to review a few administrative items.

So turning to Slide 1. This presentation contains forecasts and projections. Slide 1 has information about risks and uncertainty, including forward-looking statements that should be understood in the context of our public filings.

Slide 2 contains our agenda. During our presentation, we will discuss our operational and financial highlights, for the first quarter of our 2025 fiscal year. We will then review our outlook for the rest of the 2025 fiscal year, with time allotted for questions at the end.

So let's turn to Slide 3. Main extensions and renewal activity in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were strong. We installed 1.1 main miles and connected 197 new services. This is compared to 185 new services in the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. In addition, we renewed 65 services, during our first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year. We believe this