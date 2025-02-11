JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Presents at UBS Financial Services Brokers Conference (Transcript)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) UBS Financial Services Conference February 11, 2025 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Barnum - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erika Najarian - UBS

Erika Najarian

Hey guys, so welcome back, welcome back. We have the charismatic CFO of J.P. Morgan, Jeremy Barnum joining us. Welcome!

Jeremy Barnum

Thank you, happy to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Erika Najarian

Absolutely. So let's just stop, or rather start, at the top of the house. We're not stopping yet. There's been some organizational changes to start the year, with Daniel, Jen, and Doug's roles all changing. Maybe talk to us about what this implies for how the company is run, and what does Jen's statement about not wanting to be considered CEO for now imply, if anything, about succession timing?

Jeremy Barnum

Yeah, sure. So let me start by talking a little bit about Daniel. So I think the good news about Daniel's announced retirement is that he's actually going to be around with us for a while. So we're still going to benefit from his counsel and his wisdom.

But for me personally, just to say that like he's been a critical figure in the second half of my career. I've learned a lot from him. He's been a big supporter of mine, and I'm personally going to miss him when he does eventually finish retiring.

I think as a firm, we've really benefited from some particular strengths that he has, the clarity of his thinking, his grace under pressure, his sort of level-headedness, the depth of his insight, his deep experience in markets all around the world, which are kind of an essential factor, feature or differentiating feature of our franchise. So he will definitely be missed.

With respect to Jen, she's actually speaking