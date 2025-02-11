PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 12:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Art Penn - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rick Allorto - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Mark Hughes - Truist
Robert Dodd - Raymond James
Brian McKenna - Citizens JMP
Paul Johnson - KBW
Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg
Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan
Casey Alexander - Compass Point
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to the PennantPark Investment Corporation's First Fiscal Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. The call will be open for a question-and-answer session following the speakers’ remarks. [Operator Instructions]
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Art Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PennantPark Investment Corporation. Mr. Penn, you may begin your conference.
Art Penn
Good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to PennantPark Investment Corporation's first fiscal quarter 2025 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by Rick Allorto, our CFO; and Rick, please start off by disclosing some general conference call information and include a discussion about forward-looking statements.
Rick Allorto
Thank you, Art. I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of PennantPark Investment Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. An audio replay of the call will be available on our website. I'd also like to call your attention to the customary Safe Harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information.
Today's conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections, and we ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
- Read more current PNNT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts