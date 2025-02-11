Over the past year, few consumer brands have been as beleaguered as Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO). The home audio company has been routed after a disastrous app update left many older devices unusable, not only hurting sales in the short run
Sonos Will Survive This Transitional Period, But It Will Take Time
Summary
- Shares of Sonos have continued to wobble after a very strong Q1 earnings print, reflecting investors' nervousness after the company's app update fiasco.
- The company achieved a strong earnings beat in Q1, with its revenue decline of -10% y/y landing much better than the -15% y/y that Wall Street had feared.
- The company is freshly cutting 12% of its workforce (after already laying off staff last August), aiming for $60-$70 million in annual savings that potentially turn around adjusted EBITDA this year.
- Risks include lasting brand damage and tariff impacts, making Sonos a "show me" story, best watched from the sidelines for now.
