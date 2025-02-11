The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) UBS Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) UBS Financial Services Conference February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Solomon - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Brennan Hawken

Good morning. Thanks, everybody, for joining. And most importantly, David, thank you for joining.

David Solomon

My pleasure, it is February, happy to be back.

Brennan Hawken

That's right, February, we got to be in Key Biscayne. So it really is true. You need no introduction, but CEO and Chairman of Goldman Sachs, pleasure to have you back yet again.

So I'd love to start 5 years ago, you had the first ever Goldman Sachs Investor Day, laid out a lot of plans and you made a lot of changes since then. So when you look back and reflect what do you think are the most significant changes that were implemented across Goldman since then?

David Solomon

Sure. First of all, thank you again for having me, Brennan. I'm happy to be here. We made a handful of changes in the operating mode of the firm 5, 6 years ago that I think have brought real benefits for shareholders and have allowed us to execute very, very well for our clients.

The things that I would highlight that I think are most important, first, the client centricity of the firm and for lack of a better term, what I would call One Goldman Sachs. We really thoughtfully and purposely thought about the way we serve our clients, thought about the way clients experience the firm and have really built an operating ethos around One Goldman Sachs that has really delivered significant market share gains and a real feeling from our clients that their interests are being met and are really at the center of what the firm does. And ours is a big