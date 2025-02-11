Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (MDIBF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCPK:MDIBF) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 11, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Alberto Nagel - Chief Executive Officer

Alberto Nagel

Good morning to everybody, and thanks for joining the call. We are halfway of our plan, so ONE BRAND - ONE CULTURE. And the first half of the second year has delivered €660 million of net profit with a return on tangible equity of 14%. We have had a strong commercial activity across the different business, and we have improved all our business position. In Wealth Management, we have had roughly €5 billion of net new money.

In CIB, we have not only confirmed our strong positioning in Southern Europe, but also thanks to Arma, we have had an important leg in the fee-generating business. In Consumer Finance, we have printed more than €4 billion of new loans, and this is clearly above sector growth. So for this reason, revenue were up high single digit. So 6 months on 6 months, they were up 7%. Cost/income ratio stood at 42%. And the main driver has been in the last 6 months, the important growth in fees, which is one of the theme of our plan, so producing more fees and using less capital. So fees were up 30%, driven by CIB and Wealth Management.

The CoR was stable with some encouraging sign of a slight decrease in the quarter. This led to, as I said, an important jump in profit and also in EPS, which went up 10% to €0.79 per share. High capital generation confirmed, this is another important feature of our plan. So grow revenue without using