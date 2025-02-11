Fortum Oyj (FOJCF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fortum Oyj (OTCPK:FOJCF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 11, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ingela Ulfves - Head of Investor Relation

Markus Rauramo - Chief Executive Officer

Tiina Tuomela - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wanda Serwinowska - UBS

Harry Wyburd - BNP Paribas Exane

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Iiris Theman - Carnegie

John Campbell - Bank of America

Ingela Ulfves

Good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure to welcome you to Fortum's joint webcast and news conference for the investor community and media on our fourth quarter and full year '24 financial results. My name is Ingela Ulfves, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Fortum. As always, this event is being recorded, and you will find a replay on our website later today.

With me here in the studio are our CEO, Markus Rauramo; and our CFO, Tiina Tuomela. Markus and Tiina will present the group's financial and operational performance during both the fourth quarter and the full year '24 and how our strategy execution has progressed during the year. After the presentations, we again open up for questions on our Q&A session.

I now hand over to Markus to start.

Markus Rauramo

Thank you very much, Ingela. A warm welcome to our investor and media call also from my side. I will start by going through the key elements of our financial performance, market fundamentals and followup on our strategy implementation. After that, Tiina will provide more details, especially on the financials and how this turned into our results.

Let me now start with the highlights. For Fortum, 2024 was a year dedicated to our core businesses to optimize our best-in-class operations, divest noncore operations and implement efficiency improvement actions. With these measures, we are building the foundation for future growth. Our goal is to