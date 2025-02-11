SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call February 10, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Gunter - Investor Relations

Tim Danker - Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Clement - Chief Financial Officer

Bob Grant - President

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets

George Sutton - Craig Hallum

Pat McCann - NOBLE Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. My name is Kelvin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the SelectQuote's Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers and remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Gunter, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Gunter

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to SelectQuote's fiscal second quarter earnings call. Before we begin our call, I would like to mention that, on our website we have provided a slide presentation to help guide our discussion. After today's call, a replay will also be available on the website. Joining me from the company, I have our Chief Executive Officer, Tim Danker and Chief Financial Officer, Ryan Clement.

Following Tim and Ryan's comments today, we will have a question and answer session. As referenced on Slide 2. During this call, we will be discussing some non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the differences between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings release and investor on our website. And finally a reminder that certain statements made today may be forward-looking statements.

These statements are made based upon management's current expectations