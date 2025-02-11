Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jeff Boyle - Vice President of Investor Relations
John Houston - President and Chief Executive Officer
Noah Berkowitz - Chief Medical Officer
Angela Cacace - Chief Scientific Officer
Andrew Saik - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Derek Archila - Wells Fargo & Company
Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI
Li Watsek - Cantor Fitzgerald
Akash Tewari - Jefferies Group LLC
Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America
Srikripa Devarakonda - Truist Securities
Jeet Mukherjee - BTIG, LLC
Bradley Canino - Stifel Financial Corp.
Sudan Loganathan - Stephens Inc.
Edward Tenthoff - Piper Sandler Companies
Ellie Merle - UBS Group AG
Paul Choi - Guggenheim Securities
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim Partners, LLC
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Arvinas Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After this speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Jeff Boyle. Please go ahead.
Jeff Boyle
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued a press release with our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, which is available in the Investors and media section of the website at arvinas.com.
Joining the call today are John Houston, Arvinas’ Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chairperson; Noah Berkowitz, our Chief Medical Officer; Angela Cacace, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Andrew Saik, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin the call, I’ll remind you that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties are outlined in today’s press release and in the company’s
