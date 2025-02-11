As we move cautiously into the second month of 2025 and there is ongoing uncertainty in the stock and bond markets due to President Trump’s tariffs and other news impacting global markets, the AI train keeps rolling along. In fact, it
SMCY Is A High-Risk, High-Reward Bet On AI
Summary
- Nvidia and AMD benefit from AI chip demand, with Nvidia's Blackwell chips driving growth for Super Micro Computer, despite Super Micro Computer, Inc.'s management trust issues.
- SMCI stock is undervalued with a forward P/E of 15 and expected YOY earnings growth of 120%, presenting a potential investment opportunity.
- YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF offers high-yield income through covered calls on SMCI, with a forward yield of 77.6%.
- The SMCY ETF carries high risk, but may outperform if SMCI's earnings report is positive; I hold a 3% portfolio position in SMCY.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.