CGI Shows Some Promise, But Valuation Looks Full

Feb. 11, 2025 4:58 PM ETCGI Inc. (GIB) Stock, GIB.A:CA StockXSW, ACN
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • CGI Inc. reported year-over-year revenue growth, with non-GAAP earnings per share meeting expectations.
  • The digital transformation consulting market is expected to grow significantly, but CGI's consulting and systems integration revenue is declining.
  • Despite cost reduction efforts and strong free cash flow, CGI's stock appears fully valued at $121, with limited upside absent significant revenue growth.
  • Given valuation and revenue growth concerns, I maintain a Hold rating for CGI.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Mature businessman leading meeting in office

Thomas Barwick

Investment Outlook

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) recently reported its quarterly financial results, with revenue growing 5.1% year-over-year and non-GAAP earnings per share in line with expectations.

I previously wrote about GIB almost a year ago, in April 2024, with a

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.81K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GIB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIB
--
GIB.A:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News