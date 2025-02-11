The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Noah Fields - Vice President of Investor Relations

Michael Collins - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Craig Bridgewater - Group Chief Financial Officer

Michael Schrum - President and Group Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo Securities

Tim Switzer - KBW

Operator

Good morning. My name is Michael and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call for the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Noah Fields Butterfield's Head of Investor Relations.

I would now like to turn the call over to Noah Fields Butterfield's Head of Investor Relations.

Noah Fields

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Today, we will be reviewing Butterfield's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. On the call, I'm joined by Michael Collins Butterfield's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Craig Bridgewater, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Schrum, President and Group Chief Risk Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer session. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The press release, along with a slide presentation that we will refer to during our remarks on this call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.Butterfieldgroup.com.

Before I turn the call over to Michael Collins, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions will