Shiseido Company, Limited (SSDOY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCPK:SSDOY) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 10, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kentaro Fujiwara - President and COO

Ayako Hirofuji - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Akiko Kuwahara - JPMorgan Securities

Wakako Sato - Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities

Mitsuko Miyasako - Mizuho Securities

Hisae Kawamoto - Jefferies

Katsuro Hirozumi - Daiwa Securities

Takashi Miyazaki - Goldman Sachs

Kentaro Fujiwara

Today, I will first explain the key points of the results for 2024 and the outlook for 2025. And then CFO, Hirofuji, will explain the details of the results, and I will then explain the main issues to be addressed in 2025. First, Page 3. Key points of the financial results for 2024. Core operating profit for the full year was JPY 36.4 billion compared to the revised forecast of JPY 35 billion announced in November last year.

The fact that we were able to achieve the profit target announced in November despite the difficult environment is a result of the efforts of the entire company working together. What is particularly noteworthy is the performance in Japan, where we are promoting structural reforms with the aim of achieving over JPY 20 billion in 2024 and JPY 50 billion in 2025. The actual results for this period was JPY 28.1 billion, significantly exceeding the target. In Japan and Europe, the virtuous cycle of growth and improved profitability through selection and concentration is steadily producing results. Going forward, we will expand the structural reform globally, working to improve the balance of profit in each region and establish a global earnings base.

Regarding dividends, which we said in November last year that we would closely monitor and examine the situation after repeated discussion from the perspective of maximizing long-term total shareholder returns, we have decided to reduce the year-end dividend