Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) is currently trading at a premium to its own historical valuation and compared to its peers, plus it doesn’t distribute dividends, which is not a great profile for long-term investors.
Skyward Specialty Doesn't Offer Much Upside Right Now
Summary
- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. trades at a premium to its historical valuation and peers, and does not distribute dividends, making it less attractive for long-term investors.
- The company focuses on specialty Property & Casualty insurance lines underserved by traditional carriers, leveraging technology for competitive advantage.
- Despite strong growth in gross written premiums, Skyward's combined ratio remains at 91%, indicating room for improvement in underwriting profitability.
- SKWD stock's valuation at 2.5x book value is fair compared to peers, but current pricing offers limited value for long-term investors without a pullback.
