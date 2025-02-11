Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stacy Slater - SVP, IR

Jim Taylor - CEO

Brian Finnegan - President and COO

Steve Gallagher - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI

Andrew Reale - Bank of America

Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank

Craig Mailman - Citi

Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo

Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets

Connor Mitchell - Piper Sandler

Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs

Linda Tsai - Jefferies

Paulina Rojas - Green Street

Kenneth Billingsley - Compass Point

Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Brixmor Property Group, Inc., Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Stacy Slater, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Stacy Slater

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining Brixmor's fourth quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Jim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Finnegan, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark Horgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer will also be available for Q&A.

Before we begin, let me remind everyone that some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings and actual future results may differ materially. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Also, we will refer today to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Further information regarding