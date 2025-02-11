Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Stacy Slater - SVP, IR
Jim Taylor - CEO
Brian Finnegan - President and COO
Steve Gallagher - EVP and CFO
Conference Call Participants
Samir Khanal - Evercore ISI
Andrew Reale - Bank of America
Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank
Craig Mailman - Citi
Dori Kesten - Wells Fargo
Juan Sanabria - BMO Capital Markets
Connor Mitchell - Piper Sandler
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Linda Tsai - Jefferies
Paulina Rojas - Green Street
Kenneth Billingsley - Compass Point
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Brixmor Property Group, Inc., Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Stacy Slater, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
Stacy Slater
Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining Brixmor's fourth quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Jim Taylor, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Finnegan, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Steve Gallagher, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark Horgan, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer will also be available for Q&A.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings and actual future results may differ materially. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Also, we will refer today to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Further information regarding
- Read more current BRX analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts