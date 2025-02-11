Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Roger Pondel - IR, PondelWilkinson

Sam Choi - Chairman & CEO

Eric Tang - Executive Director

Gilbert Lee - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Argento - Lake Street

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Igor Novgorodtsev - Lares Capital

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Jerash Holdings Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Roger Pondel, Investor Relations, Jerash Holdings. The floor is yours.

Roger Pondel

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Jerash Holdings fiscal 2025 third quarter conference call. I'm Roger Pondel with PondelWilkinson, Jerash Holdings Investor Relations firm. On the call today from the company are Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Choi; Chief Financial Officer, Gilbert Lee; Eric Tang, who leads the company's operations in Jordan; and Ringo Ng, Head of Marketing.

Before I turn the call over to Sam, I want to mention or remind our listeners that today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the company's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Jerash's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, along with other company filings made with the SEC from time-to-time.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements, and Jerash Holdings undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except of course, as required by law.

And with that, it's my pleasure